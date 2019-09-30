Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lowell homicide

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) – Following an interagency manhunt, authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing another man in Lowell Saturday evening.

Anthony “Tony” Massetti, 53, was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man who was found critically injured on Wilder Street and later died at the hospital, according to the DA’s office.

The medical examiner determined the man was killed by blunt force injuries in a homicide, police said.

Massetti, who was known to the victim, was allegedly at the house and police have probable cause to believe Massetti struck the man and caused his death, according to the DA’s office.

A preliminary investigation suggests the killing was not a random act.

Additional details are expected to be announced during a news conference at 4 p.m.

UPDATE: Anthony “Tony” Massetti has been located & taken into custody. District Attorney Marian Ryan & @LowellPD will have a media availability at 4PM TODAY in the DA's office in Woburn. Thank you to the members of the media and the public who helped. @MassStatePolice — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) September 30, 2019

