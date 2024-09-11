RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Avon man is facing charges after police said he robbed a bank in Randolph Wednesday.

Police in a statement said officers first responded to a Citizens Bank location on South Main Street near 9:45 a.m. after Joseph Emmanuel allegedly passed a note to a teller threatening to blow up the bank if he did not receive money.

Police said the teller followed bank policy and sounded a silent alarm button while giving Emmanuel an undisclosed amount of money.

Local officers set up a perimeter around the bank and arrested Emmanuel as he left the building with envelopes containing cash, according to police.

“This is an example of incredible police work by our officers who responded quickly to arrest the suspect before he could even leave the scene,” said Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

Marag thanked law enforcement partners who responded to the scene and added, “I’m glad that there was a safe outcome for all involved today.”

Emmanuel was charged with armed robbery and making bomb threats. Police said he would be arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday afternoon.

