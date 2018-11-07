Police arrest Back Bay break-in suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with recent break-ins in the Back Bay, police said.

Officers patrolling the South End around 2:11 a.m. located and arrested Cheval Holmes, 48, after identifying him as the suspect behind two recent breaking and entering incidents involving a kiosk at the Prudential Center Mall during which 30 watches were stolen, according to Boston police.

Holmes, who was allegedly found with a screwdriver in his coat pocket, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on two counts of breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of burglarious tools.

