BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing criminal charges in connection with a series of break-ins in Beacon Hill on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of multiple break-ins on Charles Street on Wednesday night found and arrested James Schaff, 57, in connection with the crimes, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

