Police arrest Boston man accused of brandishing firearm during domestic dispute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers responding to a domestic dispute in Dorchester on Saturday night arrested a man on weapons charges after they say they found him holding an illegal loaded gun.

Officers dispatched to a disturbance just after 7 p.m. went into a home and found the man, whose name was not released, brandishing a loaded .25 caliber Titan handgun, according to Boston police.

He complied when ordered to drop the weapon and was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)