Police arrest Boston man accused of dealing meth, Xanax out of Back Bay hotel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing gun and drug charges after allegedly dealing methamphetamine and pills out of a Back Bay hotel Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a tip about a man dealing drugs in the area of 64 Arlington St. at 5:30 p.m. approached the man when he left the hotel and allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic firearm in a fanny pack the man was wearing, according to police. They also allegedly found 4 grams of methamphetamine on the man, later identified as Maximo Shimada, 21, of Boston.

When officers entered Shimada’s hotel room, they allegedly found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, more than 400 Xanax pills, 26 Gabapentin pills, 20 Adderall pills and a small bag containing heroin, police said.

Shimada was charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute class A drugs, possession with intent to distribute class B drugs and possession with intent to distribute class E drugs.

