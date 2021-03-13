Police arrest Boston man accused of hurling racial epithets, attacking transit cop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing several charges after transit police say he refused to leave an MBTA train at Braintree station, called an MBTA employee a racial epithet several times, and attacked an officer.

A transit officer responding to a report of a man refusing to leave a train at the MBTA’s Braintree station around 12 p.m. Friday spoke with a T employee who said a person who was refusing to get off had called him a racial epithet several times, according to transit police.

The man, later identified as Joseph Edge, 48, repeated the racial epithet and eventually threw a book at the officer, hitting him in the face, before grabbing the officer’s crotch and punching him, police said.

Edge was later subdued and placed under arrest.

Arraignment information was not immediately available.

