Police arrest Boston man accused of stabbing juvenile at Dudley Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after police say he injured a juvenile with a knife at Dudley Station in Roxbury on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported assault aboard a Route 28 bus at 3:40 p.m. learned that Terrell Brewster, 27, had just gotten into a verbal dispute with a juvenile and stabbed him as they were getting off a bus, according to police.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Terrell was arrested on an assault charge.

