Police arrest Boston man accused of trying to break into homes in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a Dorchester man wanted for trying to break into two homes in Quincy on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Hamilton Avenue around 10:45 a.m. and spoke with the homeowner who said he came face-to-face with a man who was trying to get into his home through the kitchen window and again through the garage door, according to a release issued by police.

The homeowner told investigators he heard the doorbell ring several times and saw a white Jeep with Washington state license plates parked outside.

Then he said he heard an “unusual bang” and came downstairs to find his rear door pushed in at the bottom.

He then peeked out from behind the blinds in one of the windows and stated that he saw a black man in a white face mask trying to open an adjacent window.

That is when the suspect walked back toward the rear door and again tried to enter.

The victim was able to hold the door shut and the suspect fled the scene.

Around the same time, a resident in the same neighborhood said she came home to find her front door damaged and realized someone had been on her porch.

Treon Mayers, 36, was arrested a short time later after state troopers stopped him in Milton.

They were able to place him at the scene in Quincy through surveillance footage.

Mayers is facing charges of breaking and entering during the daytime, defacement of property, and attempted breaking and entering charges.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)