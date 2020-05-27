Police arrest Boston man accused of violently robbing woman in South End garage

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 58-year-old Boston man is facing assault and battery and unarmed robbery on a person over 60 charges after he allegedly shoved a woman’s head into the ground and demanded money.

Boston police responding to reports of an assault inside a garage on Albany Street in the South End around 8 p.m. learned that Boston University Police had taken Tracy Johnson into custody, according to a release issued by the department.

According to the victim, Johnson allegedly reached into her purse after she ignored his request for money.

She told police that she struggled with him before eventually falling to the ground, where Johnson is accused of pushing her head into the pavement and taking her lunchbox, keys, and glasses.

The victim said he then threw her possessions at her before taking off with the lunchbox.

She was taken to a hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

