BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police on Friday arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old man in Roxbury.

Sean Stuart, 53, of Boston, was arrested on three outstanding warrants for charges of murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery around 6:15 p.m., according to a release issued by the police department.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 112 Atkinson St. around 6:15 a.m on August 23, found 29-year-old Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele, of Houston, Texas, suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

