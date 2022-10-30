BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arrested Sunday after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member, the department said.

Early Sunday morning at 2:41 a.m., Boston Police arrested Roselyn LaCroix for Destruction of Personal Property and Threats after the officer was involved in a domestic violence incident with family, according to officials.

LaCroix, a Boston Police Officer since 2006, was placed on Administrative Leave. Police said the BPD’s Domestic Violence Unit and Anti-Corruption Unit have been made aware of the arrest and have opened an investigation.

“The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously,” Commissioner Michael Cox said, “and will fully investigate in conjunction with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.”

Police said LaCroix will be arraigned in the Dorchester District Court.

