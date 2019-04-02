Police arrest break-in suspect who escaped SWAT situation in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police say they’ve arrested the man who escaped a SWAT situation that was sparked by a report of an armed man held up in inside a rooming house Tuesday.

Jouseph Caraballo, 44, was taken into custody by Lawrence police about 8:40 p.m. after a resident recognized him after seeing media coverage of the incident, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Heavily-armed officers assigned to the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council responded to 91 Broadway around 7 a.m. and ordered everyone to evacuate the building, police say.

“Information that we received on the scene was that the subject had possessed a weapon and that there was a concern,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon told reporters.

The situation came to an end around 1 p.m. after officials say officers entered the building and failed to locate the Caraballo.

Caraballo was wanted on several charges including breaking and entering, larceny, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools, according to police.

Detectives say surveillance video shows Carraballo enter the building, change his clothes, and leave with items from inside before returning to his apartment.

An investigation is ongoing.

#Update on 91 Bway. Lawrence PD arrested suspect Caraballo on the warrant from todays incident. A resident recognized him from the press coverage and called LPD. @cityofmethuen via @ChiefSolomon — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) April 3, 2019

