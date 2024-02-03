BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a break-in suspect in Charlestown on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in in progress on Terminal Street spoke with a witness who said a suspect was in the building and had broken into a storage unit earlier in the day, according to police.

Officers located the suspect as he was walking down the stairs to exit the building.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering in the daytime, receiving stolen property, and possessing a Class A substance.

