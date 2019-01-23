Police arrest Chelmsford man accused of traveling to NH for sex with child

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 42-year-old Chelmsford man accused of traveling to New Hampshire to have sex with someone he believed was a child was arrested last week, officials said.

Kenneth Matthews was arrested Thursday by members of the Nashua Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of the Homeland Security Investigations and the Hudson Police Department, according to Nashua police.

Matthews was arrested about 11:05 a.m. after driving from his house in Chelmsford to an address in Nashua to meet who he thought was a child, according to police. Following his arrest, police learned he had an active warrant out of Rhode Island for indecent solicitation of a child and electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.

He was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Wednesday in the 9th Circuit District Division Nashua Court.

