Police arrest Chelsea man accused of sexually assaulting 3 women

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 28-year-old Chelsea man accused of sexually assaulting three women was taken into custody on Friday.

Fitsum Teklehaimanot will face a Boston Municipal Court judge on three counts of indecent assault and battery, according to Boston police.

Officers patrolling near 170 Tremont St. around 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation spearheaded by the BPD Sexual Assault Unit arrested Teklehaimanot in connection to two separate assault cases involving three women that occurred earlier in the day in downtown Boston.

