Police arrest Chicopee Academy student accused of brandishing stapler like gun, pointing it into classrooms

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Chicopee Academy student was arrested for allegedly holding an unfolded stapler like a gun and pointing it into classrooms, prompting school officials to order a lockdown, officials said.

Carlos Correa Jr., of Chicopee, was arrested on charges including causing a disturbance while carrying a dangerous weapon after an investigation determined he walked the halls with another student while waving a stapler like a gun into different classrooms, according to Chicopee police.

The other 16-year-old student will be summonsed to juvenile court to face charges.

In a statement, police wrote, “We will not take this type of behavior lightly. This caused an extremely stressful situation for not only students and staff, but for students and staff at other schools as well as parents.”

