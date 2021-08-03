ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WHDH) — A couple was arrested in Florida after allegedly being found in pictures and videos with child sex abuse victims.

St. Petersburg police detectives investigating tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children conducted a search of 31-year-old Jason Wienrich’s electronic devices and found images and videos of child sex abuse victims that included himself and Alicia Stevens, 26, authorities announced Sunday.

The children involved in this case have been identified and are safe, police said.

Wienrich is facing two counts of sexual battery involving children less than 12, possession of child pornography, unlawful use of two-way communication device, and promote sex performance of a child charges.

Stevens is facing lewd and lascivious molestation, and use child to engage in sex and lewd and lascivious exhibition charges.

An investigation remains ongoing.

