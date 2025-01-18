GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested a Connecticut man early Saturday morning who they say was conducting traffic stops on I-91 in Northampton in a pickup truck stolen from the Windsor, Connecticut Fire Department.

Troopers responding to a report of a pickup truck conducting suspicious traffic stops in Northampton and Whately spotted the vehicle on I-91 in Deerfield and initiated a stop, according to state police.

The operator, later identified as Kristian Avery, 46, of Windsor, allegedly stopped but then fled the scene. After being stopped with stop sticks at the Deerfield Weigh Station, he was arrested around 5 a.m.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges of receiving stolen property, impersonating a police officer, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and improperly using emergency lights.

Windsor police say they responded to the Hayden Fire Station on Basswood Road around 3:30 a.m. and determined someone had broken into the building, broke a television, stole tools from a fire truck and left in a pickup found in the garage bay. They also found that someone had turned on the gas stove and started a small fire in the garage.

No additional information was immediately available.

