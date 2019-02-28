Police arrest Dorchester man accused of biting MBTA passenger at North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested Thursday after allegedly biting an MBTA passenger at North Station, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at the MBTA station about 6:45 a.m. spoke with the 30-year-old victim, who showed them a bleeding bite wound on his left arm and told them a man he didn’t know had just bitten him, according to transit police.

The suspect, Edwin Melenciano, 34, was arrested after police say officers found him with dried blood near his lower lip.

The victim, who said he had no idea why Melenciano bit him, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Melenciano was arrested on an assault and battery charge and taken to transit police headquarters.

