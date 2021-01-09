Police arrest Dorchester man accused of punching man selling frozen shrimp on Red Line train

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Boston man is facing criminal charges after police say he punched a man who was trying to sell frozen shrimp on a Red Line train earlier this week.

Officers patrolling the MBTA’s Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday noticed a man running up the escalator and yelling that he had been robbed, according to transit police/

The man told police he had been riding a train from JFK to Ashmont and was trying to sell bags of frozen shrimp for $10 when a man he didn’t know said, “I’ll take all of them” and punched him in the face before trying to steal the shrimp from him.

The victim was able to point out the suspect, Eduardo Castro, who was still in the station.

He was arrested on charges of unarmed robbery and resisting arrest.

