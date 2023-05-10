NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester woman has been arrested in connection with a road rage stabbing in Newton last week, state police announced.

Police said troopers took 27-year-old Imani Abraham into custody on Wednesday, six days after police said she allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old Quincy man in the leg in the parking lot of the Daly Memorial Rink on Nonantum Road.

Police said Abraham followed the Quincy man to the rink on May 4 after they said their vehicles nearly contacted each other on I-93 in Dorchester.

Once at the rink, police said Abraham allegedly left her vehicle and stabbed the Quincy man before getting back in her vehicle and leaving the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials.

Abraham was then arrested Wednesday at her workplace in Braintree, officials said.

She is now facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Abraham is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday.

