Police arrest driver accused of hitting 3 pedestrians outside Dartmouth Stop & Shop

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of hitting a woman and two teenagers outside a Stop & Shop in Dartmouth on Thursday was arrested after officers realized he had an outstanding warrant and was driving with a suspended license, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of pedestrians struck outside the Faunce Corner Road grocery store about 6:15 p.m. found a 43-year-old woman and two girls, ages 13 and 15, injured in the parking lot, according to Dartmouth police.

The woman and the 13-year-old were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, while the 15-year-old was transported to Hasbro Hospital in Providence. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The driver who hit them, Scott Correia, 53, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

