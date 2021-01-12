Police arrest DUI driver accused of running woman off road in Weymouth, fleeing scene

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers arrested a suspected drunken driver on Tuesday after he ran a woman off the road in Weymouth and then fled, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash near Exit 38 on Route 3 shortly before 3 p.m. found a Honda Pilot with a 35-year-old Hanover woman inside off the side of the highway and into the woods, according to state police.

The woman was transported to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation determined a black Ford F-150 hit the Honda and sent it careening off the road.

Troopers were able to locate the truck in Rockland and the driver, identified as 40-year-old Preston Klem was arrested on everal charges including, operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

