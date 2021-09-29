TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man caught on camera running around with a large knife and acting erratically in Tewksbury on Tuesday is facing numerous charges.

Christopher Canty, 49, of Tewksbury, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon — knife, disorderly conduct, and threat to commit murder, according to Tewksbury police.

A video of Canty shows him running in the area of Shawsheen Street while armed with a knife and screaming obscenities.

Courtesy of Tewksbury police

Officers responding to the scene spoke with everyone involved and learned that the knife in question had reportedly been discarded.

The knife was later located, police said.

Officers took Canty into custody after police say he displayed erratic and highly agitate behavior.

