Police arrest Everett man accused of swiping packages off porches in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a string of package thefts in Malden, officials said.

Robert Beauchamp, 46, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Malden District Court on charges including receiving stolen property and larceny, according to the Malden Police Department.

Beauchamp, who was wanted for allegedly swiping packages off of porches in the area Holyoke and Stearns streets, was caught by a plainclothes officer conducting surveillance in the area around 12:30 p.m., police said.

Detecetives, along with uniformed officers, quickly converged on Beauchamp and took him into custody.

A call made by a witness who saw a man stealing a package reportedly led police to Beauchamp’s exact whereabouts.

“You don’t look like a mailman to us,” Malden police wrote in a Facebook post. “Looks like you, sir, are going to be on Santa’s naughty list.”

Police also urged residents to take extra precautions during the holiday season to guard against porch pirates.

