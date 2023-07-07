BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man was quickly apprehended after a Friday morning bank robbery in downtown Boston.

32-year-old Jonathan Pagan was arrested after allegedly robbing the TD Bank on Winter Street in Downtown Crossing around 8:30 a.m.

Pagan told the teller he had a gun and took off with cash.

He fled toward the Park Street MBTA station and boarded the Orange line to the Massachusetts Avenue stop, where officials observed cash “protruding” from his pocket.

Pagan was arrested with resistance and is charged with armed robbery.

