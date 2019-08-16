Police arrest Fall River bank robbery suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a bank in Fall River has been arrested after officers recognized him from a missing persons report.

Keith Beaulieu was reported missing and endangered on August 11, two days before he allegedly handed a note to a teller at Webster Bank on Plymouth Avenue and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a release issued by police.

Detectives reviewing surveillance footage of the incident were able to identify Beaulieu from the missing persons report which had circled the department and social media.

Early Thursday morning, officers were told that a missing and endangered man had been admitted to St. Anne’s Hospital and that man was later identified as Beaulieu.

Beaulieu was treated and released into police custody where he was charged with unarmed robbery and served with two warrants.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)