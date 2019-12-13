Police arrest Fall River break-in suspect accused of stealing cash from donation box

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police say he broke into two businesses in Fall River and stole a large sum of cash — including donations for the Hearts for Hope — earlier this month.

Officers investigating a Dec. 1 break-in at Studio Vogue on Brayton Avenue obtained surveillance video that helped identify David Friedman, of Fall River, as the suspect in the crime, according to Fall River police.

Friedman was arrested on Saturday on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and attempted breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony.

