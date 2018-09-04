Police arrest fentanyl trafficking suspect after Southie traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing a drug trafficking charge after police say they found 22 grams of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop in South Boston.

Officers assigned to the Boston Police Department’s Drug Control Unit stopped a car in the area of Magnolia and Quincy streets about 1:15 p.m. Monday arrested Joel Santiago, 33, after discovering the deadly opioid in the vehicle, according to Boston police.

Santiago, who was arrested on a charge of trafficking a Class A substance, is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

