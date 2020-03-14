Police arrest Florida woman in fatal 2018 Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have charged a Florida woman with murder in a Dorchester homicide from 2018, officials said.

Officers on a well-being check for a person on Columbia Road in Dorchester on Nov. 21, 2018 found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Anthony Silva, 64, of Boston.

After investigating, police identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant for Isabel Cotto, 40. Cotto is currently in prison in Florida and will be arraigned in Boston at a later date.

