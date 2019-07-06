Police arrest Haverhill man in connection with Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man is facing an assault charge in connection with a non-fatal stabbing in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Officers who noticed a commotion in the parking lot of the Allentown Gas Station on Southampton Street in Dorchester located and spoke to the victim, who pointed out the suspect, Carree Burns, 43, who was attempting to flee the scene in a motor vehicle, according to Boston police.

After stopping Burns and noticing what appeared to be blood on the passenger side door of the vehicle, officers confiscated a knife that was on the front seat, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Burns was arrested on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife).

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

