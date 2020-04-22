Police arrest Hyde Park man accused of breaking into nurses’ vehicles at Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man has been arrested in connection with two recent vehicle break-ins at the Boston Children’s Hospital Parking Garage in Roxbury, officials announced Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported larceny in the area of 300 Longwood Ave. on Sunday, April 12, spoke with a victim who said she had parked her car on the fourth floor of the garage and returned to find that the window had been smashed and a wallet containing gift cards and her health insurance card had been stolen, police said.

Soon after, police received another report from someone who had also found that their vehicle’s window had been smashed in the same garage and several items had been stolen.

After an investigation, the suspect was identified as Tomongo Bey, 53, and he was arrested Wednesday morning.

Bey, who had an outstanding warrant out of Middlesex Superior Court for four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle of nighttime for a felony, two counts of larceny over $1,200, and four counts of malicious destruction of property will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on additional charges of breaking and entering a vehicle during the daytime for a felony and vandalism.

