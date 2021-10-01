PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old Rhode Island girl.

The boy was arrested Thursday and taken to the state’s juvenile detention facility pending arraignment in family court, Pawtucket police said. They did not disclose his exact age.

Police said they also recovered a gun.

The girl was shot in the leg in the middle of the afternoon on Sept. 24, but investigators said she was not the intended target.

She was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No names were released because of their ages.

