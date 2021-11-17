DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man has been arrested on multiple counts of aggravated rape of a child.

Dracut police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Gabriel Yepez, 43, on three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force following an investigation into a series of assaults involving a child known to Yepez, authorities said.

Police announced Wednesday morning that Yepez had been taken into custody in Lawrence.

He is slated to be arraigned in Lowell District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

