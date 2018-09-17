Police arrest Level 3 sex offender accused of indecent assault on Green Line trolley

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Level 3 sex offender wanted in connection with an indecent assault and battery at Reservoir Station last month was arrested early Monday morning thanks to numerous tips from the public, transit police said.

Tyler Grace, 36, of Winthrop is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brookline District Court in connection with an Aug. 26 indecent assault aboard a Green Line trolley, according to the Transit Police Department.

“We would like to take this opportunity to once again praise and acknowledge all those who provided us with tips,” transit police wrote in a post. “You are directly responsible for the identification and getting a Level 3 Sex Offender off of the MBTA system and help bring justice to the victim in this matter.”

UPDATE: Tips from our #MBTA community leads to arrest of Level 3 Sex Offender who committed an Indecent Assault & Battery on Green Line. A big thank you to all who provided information !! https://t.co/LmzLDRfYoU — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 17, 2018

