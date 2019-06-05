Police arrest Lexington man accused of killing wife, staging body

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lexington man is facing a murder charge after authorities say he beat his wife to death last week and staged her body in their vehicle in the hopes of covering up the crime.

Hongyan Sun, 50, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of his wife, Shen Cai, 49, whose body was found in a white Honda CRV on Worthen Road, according to a joint statement issued by Lexington Police Chief Mark Corr and Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Cai, who was in the process of divorcing Sun, was found dead about 12:30 a.m. on May 30.

An autopsy determined that her death was a homicide caused by mechanical asphyxiation.

Authorities allege that Cai told her friends and her attorney that she feared for her safety and warned them about Sun’s history of verbal abuse and controlling behavior, as well as one prior instance of physical violence.

The investigation also uncovered evidence of a physical altercation between Cai and Sun two days before she was found dead that left injuries on both of them that were consistent with a violent struggle.

Prosecutors allege that Sun staged Cai’s body in her vehicle in an apparent attempt to mislead investigators.

Sun is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Concord District Court.

Cai’s death is being conducted by Ryan’s Office, the Lexington Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

