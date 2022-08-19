LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Lawrence that left two victims wounded Friday morning.

Lawrence Police told 7NEWS Carmelo Baez, 44, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is now facing a number of charges, including Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Armed Robbery While Masked with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm without a License.

Baez, a resident of Lawrence, was arrested hours after two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries from the shooting, initially reported in the area of Manchester and May Street.

According to Lawrence PD, the victims were treated at the scene by firefighters and EMTs before being taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

Baez is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

