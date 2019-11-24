Police: Arrest made in connection to deadly 2018 Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a man to death in Mattapan in 2018, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Savannah Ave. on Dec. 10, 2018 at 10 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The man, later identified as Gregory Phillips, 25, of Boston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., officers assigned to the fugitive apprehension unit arrested Marcus Ambrosio, 24, on an outstanding warrant for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to Phillips’ death. Ambrosio will be arraigned in Monday in Dorchester District Court.

