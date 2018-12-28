Police: Arrest made in deadly Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police made an arrest Friday in connection with a deadly Mattapan shooting in May, police say.

Officers responding around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15, to 50 Evelyn Street found Garfield Thomas, 33, of Mattapan, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Thomas was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Friday, officers arrested Jocelyn Vasquez, 32, of Dorchester, on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, Boston police say.

With the assistance of Stoughton police, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 147 Seaver St. in Stoughton, according to police.

Vasquez is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)