CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing at a Chelsea apartment building, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a woman was found with multiple stab sounds at a building on Lafayette Avenue. A 7NEWS source said the woman was later taken by ambulance to a local hospital and did not survive.

Initially called to the address around 10 a.m., police could be seen going in and out throughout the day, taking photos and gathering evidence.

Detectives also talked to residents and neighbors.

The building where the woman was found sits up on a hill overlooking the Boston skyline. It is normally quiet and peaceful, according to residents.

“You barely see people in there,” said area resident Deolinda Brito. “It’s really nice.”

“I just moved here in September and I was remarking to the people I work with how I love my building,” said Pamela Rivera. “I love my apartment. It was so quiet, clean, I never hear any noise.”

Detectives cleared the crime scene shortly before 4 p.m

Although officials have not identified the suspect, they say this wasn’t a random act of violence and there is no danger to the public.

