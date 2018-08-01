Police: Arrest made in Dorchester murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a July murder in Dorchester.

Odell Sanders, 21, of Dorchester was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and assault with intent to murder stemming from a July 25 shooting in the area of 138 Norfolk St., according to a press release posted on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Police responded about 10:57 p.m. on July 25 to a call for two people shot. On arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, Jorge Baez, 27, of Boston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim in his late teens was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries with non-life threatening.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)