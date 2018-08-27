Police: Arrest made in murder of elderly Dorchester man

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a July murder in Dorchester that claimed the life of a 77-year-old man, officials say.

Ramon Rodriguez-Delgado, 41 of Dorchester, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, according to a post Monday on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Police responded to a call for an unconscious man at about 6:15 p.m. on July 28 in the area of 99 Shandon Road in Dorchester.

Upon arrival, the officers observed and located a non-responsive male in his late seventies suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim, Marcelino Perez, 77 of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez-Delgado will be arraigned at West Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)