BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a double stabbing in Roxbury on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Dixwell Street around 3 p.m. arrested Yunelbis Hernandez-Abreu, 22, of Roxbury, on charges including two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Boston police.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez-Abreu is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

