BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Mass Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, police announced.

Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Officers arriving at the scene found paramedics and firefighters working to provide aid to the man, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

Police and witnesses said the driver in this incident took off after hitting the man while he was using a crosswalk.

Boston police said this week a 36 year old man turned himself in to police on Thursday night.

The man is now facing multiple charges including motor vehicle homicide.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)