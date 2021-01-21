Police arrest man accused of assaulting Cape Cod convenience store owner

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sandwich man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to rob a convenience store in Hyannis on Tuesday and got into a fight with the owner, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two men fighting at AJ Mart convenience store on Main Street just after 10:30 p.m. spoke with the owner who said he had just confronted a man who ripped the plastic barrier above the counter down and demanded money from the register, according to Barnstable police.

The owner also said he was assaulted by the suspect after he chased him outside.

An anonymous tip identified the suspect as Ryan Dubee, 36, the following day. He was arrested in Hyannis around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges of attempting to commit a crime – unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and vandalizing property.

Bail was set at $1,000, and his bail on a previous case was revoked. He is currently being held at the Barnstable County House of Correction.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)