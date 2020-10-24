Police arrest man accused of assaulting taxi driver in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man from Hopkinton, New Hampshire was arrested after police say he assaulted a taxi driver in Concord on Friday.

Troopers responding to a report of an assault on Interstate 89 north just after 8 p.m. encountered a taxi driver who said he was assaulted by his passenger, police said.

The victim, a driver for Main Street Taxi service, was able to pull over and defend himself during the assault, according to police.

After a brief fight, the driver was able to escape and drove to the Troop D barracks in Concord to report the incident, state police said. He was treated by EMS before being released.

The suspect left his wallet and a small pocket knife that he allegedly used in the assault inside of the victim’s cab, according to police. Troopers canvassing the area between exit 3 and exit 2 later found Dax David Dudos, 44, walking in the breakdown lane towards Interstate 89 north, police said.

Dudos was taken into custody and was highly intoxicated at the time of his arrest, according to police.

He is being charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening, police said. Dudos is expected to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court at a later date.

