BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing assault charges after police say he slashed a man with a box cutter in the Back Bay on Sunday before threatening another man with the weapon.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Newbury Street around 6:45 p.m. saw three men, later identified as the suspect and two victims, in a verbal altercation, according to police.

The officers spoke to the victims, one of whom was suffering from an apparent laceration to the back of his neck, who allegedly said the suspect, later identified as Gary Dumas II, 25, of Boston, approached them before pulling out a box cutter from his pants pocket, slashing one of them, and threatening the other.

Dumas was placed under arrest after a box cutter was recovered from his pocket.

The injured victim was treated at the scene by Boston EMS and refused further medical attention

Dumas is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

