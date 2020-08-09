Police arrest man accused of brandishing firearm in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a man who was reportedly brandishing a firearm in Dorchester early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a man displaying a firearm on Massachusetts Avenue while inside a white motor vehicle around 2:45 a.m. located a car with a license plate matching the description of the suspect’s, police said.

A traffic stop was initiated at the Allstate Road intersection and the driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle.

Officers observed a loaded Stoeger STR 9mm firearm in the driver’s waistband and placed Miguel Vasquez Jr., 29, of Dorchester under arrest, police said.

Vasquez is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm subsequent offense, carrying a loaded gun without a license second offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault by means of a dangerous weapon to wit and possession of a large capacity firearm, authorities said. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

