Police arrest man accused of breaking into Islamic Society of Greater Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A man accused of breaking into the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester was arrested on Friday.

Mohammed Al Murad, 35, is accused of breaking into the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester on Laurel Street on Wednesday.

An off-duty officer directing traffic at a mosque on Mountain Street about 12:50 p.m. Friday arrested Murad after a resident told him that he saw a man inside that matched the description of the break-in suspect, according to Worcester police.

After a brief foot chase, Murad was arrested on charges of breaking and entering in a depository, larceny from a building, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace. He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)